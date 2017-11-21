Four truck-loads of rubbish collected during Wellingborough clean-up

Volunteers helped recover shopping trolleys, ironing boards and a hockey stick during the clean-up of a brook in Wellingborough.

Castle Fields Community Group organised the recent event to help clear the brook at Castle Fields off Irthlingborough Road in the town.

Some of the shopping trolleys recovered from the brook

People of all ages turned out on the day and helped collect four truck-loads of rubbish, which was then taken away by Norse.

A spokesman for the group said: “Among the items recovered were a stone bollard and 12 to 15 shopping trolleys.

“There were three ironing boards, three vacuum cleaners, a hockey stick, three car tyres, a wheel from a pram, a good few balls and countless cans and drink bottles.

“There was also about a trolley full of bricks.”

People of all ages joined in with the clean-up

Marion Turner-Hawes from the group said it was a really successful clean-up event and thanked everyone for giving up their time to help.

She said they would like to hold litter picks on a regular basis to help look after the park so it can be enjoyed by all who go there.

For more information about the Castle Fields Community Group, which was set up as a non-profit organisation to raise funds to improve the Castle Fields park facilities and organise events, search for @castlefieldscommunity on Facebook.