Four-legged star needed for Christmas show at Wellingborough theatre

A talented dog is needed to join Dorothy on the Yellow Brick Road when it comes to Wellingborough this Christmas.

Enchanted Entertainment is bringing The Wizard of Oz to The Castle theatre from December 13 to December 30.

While an impressive cast is already in place for the Christmas spectacular, one member of the show has yet to be cast - the role of Dorothy’s loveable pet Toto.

Open auditions are being held at 1pm on Thursday, November 23, at the theatre and Dorothy herself, actress Keira Laws, will be there along with the show’s producers to choose the most suitable dog for the production.

Producer Jezz Weatherall said: “Our Toto doesn’t need to be a trained stage dog, just well behaved and small-ish if possible – we’re not looking for a certain breed.

“All dogs and owners interested in being involved in our production of The Wizard of Oz would need to be available for all performances of the show at The Castle theatre.”

Enchanted Entertainment will be bringing 29 performances of The Wizard of Oz to the theatre from December 13.

The show will feature a host of professional performers including Chris Stanton, Mr Flatley from CBBC’s M.I. High, as the wizard, and Gabrielle Green, Katrina from CBBC’s Wolfblood, as Glinda – plus a full supporting cast and live band.

Producer Guy Pascall said: “If local dog owners would like their pet to be considered for the role of Toto, then they need to bring them along to The Castle theatre at 1pm on Thursday, November 23.

“We will then walk the dogs around the stage to see how they feel about being in the actual space and then also get them to interact with the actress playing Dorothy in the show.”

Enchanted Entertainment is planning some spectacular magic to ensure The Wizard of Oz will be a brilliant family Christmas show with plenty of audience participation, fantastic sets and costumes, as well as jokes galore.

Tickets are on sale now and selling fast so anyone wanting to buy tickets can call the box office on 01933 270 007 or book online at www.castletheatre.co.uk.