Former Northamptonshire police commissioner to face magistrates in London over alleged data breach

Former Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner Adam Simmonds is to appear in front of magistrates in October after being charged with breaching the Data Protection Act.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that it would be charging the former commissioner on Friday afternoon.

Yesterday, a spokesman for the service confirmed Mr Simmonds’ first court hearing will be at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 18.

A spokesperson for the CPS, said: “After a thorough review of the evidence we have decided to charge Adam Simmonds with one offence of breaching the Data Protection Act 1998.

“The case met the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors that there is a realistic prospect of a conviction and it is in the public interest.

“Mr Simmonds’ lawyers have been informed,” the statement added.

Mr Simmonds is accused of disclosing “sensitive” information to third parties in 2013. The charges followed an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).