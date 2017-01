A renovated former school in Geddington has gone up for sale.

The Old School in Grafton Road, which dates back to 1849, is being sold by its owners for £995,000.

The owners believe the school, which is Grade II Listed, closed in the 1980s.

The building is now a four-bedroom house with exposed beamwork and stonework.

It has walled gardens with a patio overlooking the Church of St Mary Magdalene.

