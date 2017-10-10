Former councillor to become an honorary freeman of Wellingborough

A former mayor and council leader is set to become an honorary freeman of the borough of Wellingborough.

Eileen Higgins is due to be given the title at a special meeting of Wellingborough Council on Friday (October 13).

Eileen Higgins (front centre) pictured with former mayors of Wellingborough in 2009

The honour is in recognition of her service to the borough, to local government generally and to other organisations.

Eileen was born in Wellingborough in 1932 and was educated at Victoria Infant School and later at Wellingborough High School.

On leaving school, she joined Lloyds Bank.

She married and had three sons, Toby, Nigel and Rupert, and is now a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

Eileen Higgins as mayor in 2008

Eileen joined Wollaston Parish Council in 1983 and was elected as a borough councillor at a by-election in August 1985, representing Wollaston, Grendon and Strixton for more than 30 years.

She has served on the majority of council committees and became leader of the council in 2003.

As a member of Wellingborough Twinning Association, she was a frequent visitor to the twin towns of Niort and Wittlich.

She was also on the board of directors for The Castle and chairman of the Wellingborough Homes board.

She has been the mayor of Wellingborough twice, first in 1992 and again in 2008.

Away from the council she has been the vice president of Wellingborough District Scouts, a governor of Wellingborough School and a lifelong supporter of children’s charities.

In her spare time, Eileen is an excellent cook and curtain maker.

She has continued giving after dinner speeches to local groups, has enjoyed researching her family history and loves solving crosswords.

Being made an honorary freeman, an honorary alderman or being granted Freedom of Entry is the highest honour Wellingborough Council can bestow.

It was granted the capability to grant the honour when it received borough status in 1974.

Honorary freeman of Wellingborough status is given to ‘persons of distinction and persons who have rendered eminent services to the borough.’

The special meeting of Wellingborough Council will take place in the council chamber at Swanspool House at midday on Friday.