Former Corby MP candidate becomes UKIP deputy leader

An MEP who twice stood to become an MP in Corby has been named as UKIP’s deputy leader.

Margot Parker, MEP for the East Midlands, is new leader Henry Bolton’s second-in-command.

Jonathan Bullock.

Mrs Parker said: “I was both delighted and honoured to be asked by Henry to become the party’s deputy leader.

“It is time for everyone in UKIP to pull together and drive the party forward over the next few years.

“I will continue my work as an MEP to ensure a clean Brexit and to fight for what is best for the country.

“I will also be working closely with our new leader and his team over the next 18 months or so – a crucial period which will help shape the future of the UK.”

The politician has twice come third in Corby behind Labour and the Conservatives.

In the 2012 by-election she gained 14.3 per cent of the vote share, dropping to 13.7 per cent in the 2015 General Election.

Fellow East Midlands MEP Jonathan Bullock, who used to sit on Kettering Council before defecting from the Tories, has been named as energy spokesman.

He said: “It is a great honour to be appointed energy spokesman for UKIP.

“It is a role my predecessor Roger Helmer carried out for many years.

“I will now look forward to continuing to promote the commonsense energy policies of the party and work with our new leader and team as we move forwards towards leaving the EU.

“The next few months are crucial to ensure we get a clean Brexit.”