Former Corby bobsledder takes up bodybuilding after horrendous injury

A Corby bobsledder who had his Winter Olympics dream ended by a cyst the size of a boiled egg will compete in his first bodybuilding event this weekend.

Richard Sharman, brother of Olympic athlete William, had hoped to go to the Winter Olympics in Sochi in Russia in 2014.

But on a plane journey back from Lake Placid in 2012 he suffered severe leg pain - and further investigations left him devastated.

Richard, 34, said: “2014 was supposed to be my Olympic year.

“On the flight home from Placid I was struck with severe pain in my left leg, I though it had just come on there and then.

“The reason for the pain wouldn’t be clear until some six months later.

“The doctors discovered a lump behind my knee, and with this I was told to ‘expect the worst’.

“My whole left leg was immobilised through pain and lack of muscular response, that’s where they told me I had a lump the size of a boiled egg in my sciatic nerve.”

Richard had a second operation in August 2013 and had to come to terms with not being at the Sochi games.

The four-man bobsleigh team, which Richard could have been part of, came fifth and fell just 0.11 seconds short of a medal.

The injury left Richard struggling financially, and he set up his own web design company whilst helping his mum’s sports massage business.

But, undeterred, the Corby man has battled back and has taken up bodybuilding.

He added: “I got injured and went through a hard time with sports and work, not to mention finances.

“I have now turned things around and will be competing in a bodybuilding competition on May 14 (Sunday), even though I live with an injury.”