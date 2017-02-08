Forecasters warn of snow fall across Northamptonshire this weekend

Weather forecasters have said that that there will be a chance of a snow flurry this weekend in Northamptonshire.

Pitsford Weather Station, which provides daily forecasts, has said: “The cold weather is set to continue through Saturday. The day will start off dry, but snow flurries will be working their way in from the east during the afternoon.”

These flurries are set to be more widespread than previous days and snow fall will continue through to Sunday.

Sunday is set to be chilly with further snowfall and an increasing wind chill later in the day as the wind picks up from the south-east.