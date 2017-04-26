Football pitches to homes plan for Kettering thrown out

An application to build homes on football pitches in Kettering has been rejected.

Plans for the construction of houses on land used by the Ise Lodge Youth Football Club were submitted without any prior notice by a Mr C Davila.

The club plays on the pitches to the rear of the Ise Community Centre and has helped develop hundreds of children over the years, including current Burnley FC manager Sean Dyche.

There had been some confusion over the application, as Mr Davila does not own the land.

Kettering Council moved to distance itself from the application, saying it wasn’t connected.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the authority refused the application, citing the lack of an environmental assessment submission.

In a letter to Mr Davila, it said: “In accordance with the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2011 (as amended) Regulation 10 ‘Application made to a Local Planning Authority without an Environmental Statement’, the application is therefore deemed refused.”

However, there is nothing stopping Mr Davila re-submitting the application.

The original application shocked Ise Lodge chairman Jim Hover, as well as Sean Dyche.