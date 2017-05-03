Foods of all kinds to be celebrated at town festival

The countdown to the Oundle Food Festival has begun.

The annual event has become a highlight in the diaries of foodies from Northamptonshire and this year will see more than 75 stallholders gather in Oundle town centre on Saturday, June 24, from 9am to 4pm.

However, in the week leading up to the big day there will be events taking place in town, alongside special menus at town eateries, product launches and special offers.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The bunting and bustle of the busy Street Market, which will be held in the Market Place and New Street, is a sight to behold, and with the addition of music and dance from the Oundle Fringe Festival, street entertainment from Corby’s Balls Up Juggling Club and games from the World Conker Championships.

“To ease traffic flow and parking in the town centre, a Park and Ride service provided by Oundle School will be available from the Oundle Wharf where Food Festival attendees can also have a look around the shops of Festival sponsors AGA Oundle and Hambleton Bakery.”

Visit either www.oundlefoodfestival.co.uk or www.oundlefestival.org.uk for more information about the event.