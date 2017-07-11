Food store plan for vacant Kettering shop

An empty Kettering town centre shop could be converted into a takeaway or a cafe.

Plans have been submitted to change the use of the former Bellamy’s children’s clothes shop in Silver Street.

The shop has not been open for about 12 months and now it could be given a new lease of life.

If plans are approved it is not yet known who would take on the lease or what cuisine would be on offer.

A planning statement said: “The unit [most recently] operated as a shop and as such we do not consider there would be any significant change in noise disturbance from the premises to the two flats above.

“This part of Sliver Street is already subject to steady footfall associated with non-retail uses during the day and nightclubs and bars in the evening.

“It therefore a vibrant part of the town centre.

“The extent of change of use and any consequent noise will be negligible in the context of this part of the town.”

The applicant, Mr D Palmer, added that he believes such a conversion would ‘support the vibrancy of the area’.

The plans added: “In our view the change of use proposed is not an undesirable one in the context of Silver Street as a secondary shopping frontage and its reuse will not adversely affect the overall sustainability of the shopping area. “The proposed re-use will complement existing uses and improve the character and appearance of the street scene by a revitalised shop front and renewed footfall, and support the vitality and vibrancy of the area including the evening economy.”

To view the application, click here.

A decision could be made next month.