Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Wellingborough theatre for Christmas spectacular

CBBC’s Chris Stanton and Gabrielle Green will lead the cast of The Wizard Of Oz at Wellingborough’s Castle theatre this Christmas.

Wellingborough is set to host its first ever Enchanted Entertainment Christmas spectacular, an all-new, professional interactive version of The Wizard of Oz.

The Wizard Of Oz is coming to The Castle theatre this Christmas

Enchanted Entertainment, producers of many popular family pantomimes nationwide, are planning another theatrical extravaganza to delight audiences in the town during the festive period.

Producer Jezz Weatherall said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing The Wizard of Oz to Wellingborough this Christmas, the show has a great cast of TV stars and an amazing live band.

“We know how popular our pantomimes are across the UK and we’re going to give Castle theatre audiences a fun-filled family Christmas show in December.”

Enchanted Entertainment will be bringing 29 spell-binding performances of The Wizard of Oz to The Castle from December 13 to December 30.

The show will feature a host of professional performers including Chris Stanton, Mr Flatley from CBBC’s M.I. High as the wizard and Gabrielle Green, Katrina from CBBC’s Wolfblood, as Glinda – plus a full supporting cast and fantastic live band.

Producer Guy Pascall said: “It’s going to be great fun for all the family, everyone remembers such wonderful characters as the cowardly lion and the tin man who needs a heart etc.

“This show will take the original book written by L. Frank Baum and give it a new panto-style twist as only Enchanted Entertainment can.”

Enchanted Entertainment has assembled a stellar cast, a fantastic live band and are planning some spectacular magic to ensure The Wizard of Oz will be a brilliant family Christmas show with plenty of audience participation, fantastic sets and costumes, and jokes galore for all the family.

Tickets are on sale now and already selling fast so why not follow the Yellow Brick Road to The Castle and call the box office on 01933 270007 or book online at www.castletheatre.co.uk.