Flytipping in Corby cost taxpayers £84,000 last year

Corby saw 1,750 reported flytipping incidents last year, costing the taxpayer £84,000.

The figures have been released by Corby Council as part of a drive to remind residents of the consequences of failing to deal with rubbish correctly.

In 2016 flytipped rubbish cost more than £38,000 to collect and £46,000 to dispose of.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “Residents’ waste is their responsibility and every household has a duty of care to ensure that their waste is transferred only to an authorised person or persons authorised for transport purposes.

“If your rubbish is found to have been flytipped and you have failed to ensure the waste is removed by an authorised contractor, do not keep evidence of who they transferred the waste to, and fail to co-operate with appropriate authorities then unfortunately we will take further action and you could be prosecuted.”

Corby Council has been working to reduce these figures and from January to August 2017 has seen a four per cent reduction in incidents over the same period as last year as a result of both educational and enforcement work.

However, there is still more work to be done to reduce these figures.

Corby Council is making it clear that flytipping will not be tolerated and further action will be taken on those that are found to have disposed of their waste irresponsibly.

In September 2016 the council received information from the public advising them of flytipping within Rockingham.

On inspection the neighbourhood warden team discovered six bags of waste spread out across Rockingham Hill.

Officers discovered evidence that identified the waste as belonging to Naomi Corr, 25, of Sargent Road, Corby.

On pursuing the matter, Corr ignored invitations for both a formal interview with Corby Council and a Fixed Penalty Notice of £400 (reduced to £300 if paid within 10 days).

After being taken to court Corr was ordered to pay a fine of £500, a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £593 – a total cost of £1,143.