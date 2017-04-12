Flytipping hotspot in Kettering to be closed to the public

An alleyway in Kettering which is used for flytipping and street drinking so often residents are frightened to use it could be closed off.

The path between Wood Street and Havelock Street could be gated off under the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) law.

Kettering Council says it is regularly visited by its street cleaning team to remove sofas, washing machines and even an old motorcycle.

The alley is also used persistently as a street drinking location and is having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of the residents, who are frightened by this activity and don’t use the alley at all.

Councillors will meet tonight (Wednesday) to grant consent to gate the alleyway and lock it to the public.

Only residents and authorised groups will be issued with a key.

Wardens and PCSOs will check the alleyway.

Cllr Mick Scrimshaw (Lab, William Knibb) welcomed the plan to help battle flytipping, which he said is a ‘blight on the community’.

He said: “I am all for anything that can be done to help improve reducing flytipping.

“It’s a blight on the community and is constantly going on.

“I think some people do not realise they can’t dump stuff and just put it there thinking the council will pick it up.

“William Knibb was announced as the worst area in Kettering for flytipping and that’s something that concerns me.”

The meeting starts at 6.30pm in the Lahnstein Room at Kettering Council’s offices in Bowling Green Road.