Flytipping drops after Kettering alley gated off

An alleyway in Kettering which needed three visits a week to clear rubbish and drug paraphernalia has been transformed after it was gated off.

After reports of flytipping and anti-social behaviour, Kettering Council put gates on the alleyway between Havelock Street and Wood Street.

Before the gates were installed, flytipping reports from April 2016 to March 2017 stood at 118 in the area.

From April 2017 to September 2017 this decreased to 30 – and since the gates were installed, there have been just two incidents.

Cllr Lesley Thurland (Con) said: “Cllr [James] Burton, Cllr [Greg] Titcombe and I are very proud of the hard work and tenacity that has been shown throughout this project.

“Consultation was the key driver here, including canvassing, leafleting and visiting every house, some a number of times, in the area affected, to make this project a success.

“The area between Havelock and Wood Street has been notorious for flytipping, general detritus and anti-social behaviour, to the extent that some residents were too frightened to use the alley to take out their bins, to walk out there at night or open their rear windows.

“Some were even considering moving because they didn’t feel safe in their own homes.”

Residents of the alleys which have been gated were consulted, agreed with the recommendations, and are willing to use the gates correctly in order for them to be effective.

Cllr Thurland added: “Our intention is that the success of this endeavour be replicated in other troublesome areas where our residents have already told us they would be pleased to see similar gating.”

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “These new alley gates ensure that residents feel safe and reassured in their own home.

“I am delighted that already they have made such a difference to the area in reducing anti-social behaviour and flytipping.”