Flying Scotsman visit to Kettering in doubt

Steam train enthusiasts may not be able to see the Flying Scotsman stop off in Kettering next month after the famous locomotive developed a fault.

The engine was due to take on water at the station on Saturday, November 4, on its way from London to York.

The Flying Scotman at Nene Valley Railway. Picture by Glyn Dobbs

But on Wednesday while hauling the service between York and Peterborough, a driving axle box bearing was found to be running warm.

As a precautionary measure, the Flying Scotsman is now at Nene Valley Railway, where it is undergoing an engineering inspection.

Two trips from Norwich, scheduled for this weekend (October 21), will not now be able to go ahead.

While these trips are in the process of being reorganised, it is not yet known when the Flying Scotsman will be back on the rails.

A statement on the Flying Scotsman website said: “We share the public’s disappointment that the Flying Scotsman is unable to run this weekend, but problems are unfortunately always possible when operating an engine of any type and age on the railway network.

“Our priority is to identify and resolve any problems and to ensure that this historic locomotive is back in operation as soon as possible.

“A further update on Flying Scotsman will be provided in due course.”