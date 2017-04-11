Flying Scotsman to steam through Northampton today... and here's where you can see it

The world's most famous steam engine is set to speed through Northampton today.

The Flying Scotsman, which returned to railway lines in 2015 following a £4.2 million restoration, departed from Keighley station in West Yorkshire at around 8am this morning and is set to reach Southall in Greater London at 8.46pm.

It means the enthusiasts' favourite will be heading through Northamptonshire later this afternoon.

The train will head into the county via Rugby shortly after 4pm, skirting through the Daventry district and on to Long Buckby station at approximately 4.24pm.

It will then head towards Northampton, passing the Mill Lane junction at 4.35pm, before pausing at the Northampton north junction for around 30 minutes.

The Flying Scotsman is due to steam through Northampton railway station at 5.15pm, before heading through Roade and onto Milton Keynes on its way south.

For more details see HERE.

