Flying Scotsman due to pass through Northamptonshire this morning

The Flying Scotsman is back on track after needing vital repairs in Peterborough.

The iconic locomotive had to be taken off the tracks as it stopped in the city on October 18 after developing a problem with its axles.

The Flying Scotsman at Nene Valley Railway. Pic: Mark Smith

The legendary train was taken to Nene Valley Railway for inspections and repairs, where it has remained since the issues were discovered.

However, now works have finished, the Flying Scotsman is up and running, and has been travelling along the railway in preparation for its first full run from London to York tomorrow – which will include a stop for water at Kettering station.

A spokesman for the National Railway Museum said: “I can confirm that the repairs are now complete subject to testing and proving.

“The Flying Scotsman will be making the trip from London to York as planned this Saturday (November 4).

“We’d all like to say a huge thank you to the Nene Valley Railway for their assistance and hospitality over the last 10 days, they have been fantastic to work with.”

The famous engine is due to arrive at Kettering at about 9.47am on the otward journey, and at about 8.37pm on the return journey.