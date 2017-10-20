Flume re-opens at Rushden pool as part of improvements at East Northants leisure centres

Children will be able to take the plunge with the re-opening of a flume as part of a series of improvements at leisure centres in East Northants.

Freedom Leisure, which operates Splash Pool, The Pemberton Centre and The Nene Centre on behalf of East Northants Council, was delighted to have council chairman Cllr Colin Wright cut the ribbon for the new gym and reinstated flume at Splash Pool in Rushden today (Friday).

The re-opened flume in action

It comes after the firm’s £180,000 investment in the centre.

And to celebrate the final set of improvements made to the three sites, including a new climbing wall at The Nene Centre and improved fitness facilities and new kit at The Pemberton and Nene Centres, all three centres are having an open weekend tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday (October 22) where swimming will be available for just £1.

Free climbing will also be on offer and there will be free inductions and trials at all three gyms.

Chris Tye, area manager for Freedom Leisure, said: “We are pleased that after Freedom Leisure commencing operation of these three sites in April, the majority of the planned improvements works are now completed – culminating with the

The new gym area at Splash Pool in Rushden

opening of the brand new gym and reinstatement of the flume at Splash.

“The flume is hugely important to local families who have anticipated its re-opening for some time now after being closed for over five years.

“Plus the addition of a brand new gym at the centre means that members get so much more for their money – The Splash is more than just a leisure pool now, it’s a fitness centre.”

And Chris added: “We cannot wait to welcome residents of East Northamptonshire to all three centres over the weekend, to tour the three wonderful gyms and check out the other improvements too.

Cllr Colin Wright trying out the gym equipment

“And we are most excited for the children on half-term next week to finally enjoy having their flume back.”

The orange and blue flume, standing 5.29m high and offering a 40m water ride, has been out of action due to corroded steps for more than five years but was a priority for Freedom Leisure upon starting the management of the contract, seeing them invest more than £30,000 into reinstating it.

In total, the trust has invested £470,000 for improvements across the three sites so far in a bid to support East Northants Council provide its residents with great leisure and fitness facilities.

Leader of East Northants Council Steven North said: “Our aspiration for East Northamptonshire is to build a healthier and more active community through increased participation in sport, physical activity and active

recreation.

“Through the Healthy and Active Lifestyles Strategy, working in partnership with Freedom Leisure and other organisations, we want to inspire people to make active choices, increase engagement with sport, encourage people to use their local facilities, such as Splash Leisure Pool, and grow local talent.”

Speaking at today’s official opening, Cllr Wright thanked the trust for its investment in the district.

He encouraged people to go along and try the facilities, and added: “It is for the people of East Northants, we are reaching out to you and the facilities are here to use.”