Fleet of new waste vehicles for Wellingborough

A fleet of new waste vehicles equipped with the latest technology have taken to the streets of Wellingborough.

Wellingborough Council along with Wellingborough Norse have unveiled four new state-of-the-art waste freighters at Trafalgar House in Wellingborough.

The new refuse collection vehicles will help modernise the existing and ageing fleet at Wellingborough Norse.

It is also hoped that one of the benefits will be increased recycling rates in the area.

Council leader Martin Griffiths said: “Our new refuse fleet is a further example of our excellent partnership arrangements with Wellingborough Norse, and these initiatives are intended to make our operations as cost-effective as possible. “Other authorities both in the county, and indeed the country, are very interested in the benefits and successes of this kind of partnership working.”

Cllr Graham Lawman, chairman of the council’s services committee, said: “Investing in the latest state-of-the-art vehicles with improved technology will support our excellent refuse collection teams in continuing to provide a top-notch service.

“The leader of the council and I urge all residents of the borough to work with us by recycling more and reducing the vast quantities of waste that we are forced to send to landfill.”

Bernard Gallyot, operational manager for Wellingborough Norse, said: “Wellingborough Norse is delighted to have taken delivery of four new waste freighters, and the programme will see a delivery of five more vehicles this year.

“This initiative will provide us with more reliable vehicles and enable us to deliver an improved level of service to residents of Wellingborough and the surrounding parishes.”

The new waste freighters are equipped with the latest technology, making them cheaper to run with less impact on the environment due to fuel-efficient Euro 6 engines.

They also boast several new safety features and will increase the speed of bin collection as they can hold more waste, meaning fewer trips to recycling sites to empty the load.

The four new waste freighters have already hit the streets of Wellingborough and carry public awareness messages on the side.