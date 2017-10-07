Flats plan for part of former Desborough pub

Disused guest rooms in a former Desborough pub could be converted into flats.

The former main pub area in The Kings Arms in High Street is now a Costa Coffee, but there are other old rooms in the building as well.

The listed building is believed to date back to the 1700s but it had fallen into a state of disrepair, frequently suffering vandalism and break-ins.

Applicant Satellite Ltd says it requires consent for four flats to allow its future to be safeguarded.

A planning statement said: “Our view is that any merit of the listed building is lost in its current state.

“The proposals offer a much more beneficial solution while also providing much-needed residential accommodation.

“We firmly believe the building is of inherent architectural merit and believe the optimum way of showcasing this is to bring it back into use, while at the same time removing the unsightly add-ons to the building.

“This application would achieve both those objectives.”

A decision could be made by November 15.