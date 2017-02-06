Five people taken to hospital after crash which closed A45

Five people were taken to hospital after a serious accident involving two cars in Northamptonshire on Sunday night.

The incident, which was first reported just after 8.20pm, happened on the A45 between Earls Barton and Great Doddington and the A45 was then closed in both directions from Great Billing to Wilby Way.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “We attended a road traffic accident involving two vehicles.

“Both vehicles were made safe. Five casualties were conveyed to hospital. None of them were trapped.”

All emergency services attended the scene.