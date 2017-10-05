Five Northamptonshire villages reportedly without water after mains pipes burst

A mains leak has left five Northamptonshire villages without water this morning.

A burst water mains and a separate leak in the area around Pitsford Reservoir has left Brixworth, Scaldwell, Old, Walgrave and Hannington high and dry.

The faults have been reported to Anglian Water, who say they are investigating the issues and aim to complete their repairs before the end of the day.

A burst main near Scaldwell was reportedly repaired at around 7.25am today.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We are very sorry customers in Brixworth and the surrounding areas may have experienced low water pressure or no water at all this morning.

“A burst main was reported to us shortly after 5am this morning. Anglian Water engineers have located the damaged pipe and have re-routed water supplies around this section of the water main. All customers’ water supplies have been restored, although some may have lower than normal water pressure.

“Work to repair the pipe will continue today and we would like to thank customers for their patience whilst we complete this vital emergency work.”