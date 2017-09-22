Fitness fans showing support for Wellingborough charity with step up challenge

A group of fitness fans have decided to step up to the challenge of raising money for the charity set up in memory of a five-year-old girl.

New Dimensions Fitness is encouraging people to join them for the Step Up Challenge during September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

All they are asking is that people give up 30 seconds of their time to not only raise awareness of neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, but also to raise money for Niamh’s Next Step.

The Wellingborough-based charity was set up in memory of Niamh Curry who died aged just five in May 2012 from neuroblastoma.

The charity raises money to fund vital research into neuroblastoma, which is not currently funded by the NHS or the UK Government, and supports the families of children diagnosed with the cancer.

Personal trainer Sharon Morrow, who runs New Dimensions Fitness in Northampton, is heading up the Step Up Challenge.

Niamh Curry

She said: “Currently there is no public funding for research into treatment for neuroblastoma so we are hoping to raise as much as possible for Niamh’s Next Step in order to improve prognosis for children diagnosed in the future with this heartbreaking disease.

“All you need to do is take as many steps as you can in 30 seconds, each step is worth 10p.

“Once you’ve completed it, you donate however many steps you’ve taken.

“We’ve uploaded our videos on our New Dimensions Fitness Facebook page to inspire you.”

People can make a donation by texting STEP22 plus the amount you’re donating £ to 70070.

For more information email sharon@newdimensionsfitness.co.uk.

Although this is not the first time New Dimensions Fitness has supported Niamh’s Next Step - a team including Niamh’s mum Sam Curry completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge earlier this year in support of the charity.

