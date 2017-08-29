First World War soldier born in Corby to be remembered

A soldier who lost his life in a First World War battle will be commemorated by Corby Council on Thursday; the 100th anniversary of his death.

Cecil Howard Curtis was born in Corby in April 1881.

His father was Henry Howard Curtis from Stockport and his mother Jane James of Walworth, Surrey.

Private Cecil Howard Curtis enlisted in the Hampshire Regiment (28230) in Southampton where he and his wife, Amy Blanche (nee Clifford) were living at the time.

He was later transferred to the 2/6th Battalion Territorial Force, Royal Warwickshire Regiment (242429). Private Curtis served in ‘B’ Company.

The 2/6th Battalion was formed in Coventry in October 1914 as part of the 2/1st Warwickshire Brigade of the 2/1st South Midlands Division.

In August 1915 they joined the 182nd Brigade of the 61st Division.

The Battalion was mobilised and landed in France on May 21, 1916.

They transferred to the 143rd Brigade of the 48th Division.

Medical records show Private Curtis was briefly in hospital in May 1917 with a fever. He was killed in action on August 31, 1917. He was 36 years old.

Cecil is buried at the Oxford Road Cemetery (Belgium).

Further information on Cecil Howard Curtis will be presented on the Cube Helpdesk, will be shared through Twitter, @CorbyBC, and all information regarding the commemorations can be found on Corby Council’s website.