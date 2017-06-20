First look at new Kettering restaurant

Here is your first look at the next addition to Kettering’s restaurant quarter.

Wildwood is taking over the Market Place unit vacated by Mister Ray last year after 33 years.

A planning application to convert the unit into a restaurant with a diners’ cinema and first-floor bar was granted in May last year.

Now Tasty plc, which runs Wildwood, has given diners an idea of how the site will look.

Previous plans said the site would create 10 full-time jobs and eight part-time jobs.

The Northants Telegraph has contacted Wildwood for the official opening date but has not yet received a response.

Wildwood restaurants serve a variety of dishes including burgers, pizzas, pasta, risotto and salads.

Jobs are still available at the store but the deadline for applications to be a chef or waiting/bar staff is today.

To apply, click here or here.

The deadline for applications to be a head chef or supervisor is on Friday (June 23).

To apply, click here or here.