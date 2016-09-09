First glimpse of new Corby Post Office

Here’s what the front of new Corby Post Office will look like when it opens in a budget food shop.

The town is currently thought to be the largest in the UK without a main post office. The last Post Office closed down in January when the Co-op shuts its doors.

It was originally intended to open a new branch in a unit in New Post Office Square.

But last month Post Office bosses unveiled a plan to team up with Heron Foods in Corporation Street to open a new branch inside the store.

Now plans have been submitted to Corby Council for the new signage.

Today (September 9) is the last chance for people to take part in a six-week consultation into the new location of the Post Office.

Opening hours would be from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Sarah Cottrell, Regional Network Manager said: “We understand how important having a Post Office is to residents in Corby. We hope this current proposal to re-open Corby Post Office at an existing store will be successful and that services can be quickly restored.

“The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation. During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal.”

Consultation submissions can be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.