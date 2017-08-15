Firm’s donation helps Diamonds’ return to Rushden

Have your say

A donation from Mick George Ltd helped AFC Rushden & Diamonds move to Hayden Road in time for the new season.

The Diamonds’ christened their return to Rushden with a 2-0 win over Hanwell Town on Saturday (August 12), having originally expected to start the season at Kempston.

But fine work from volunteers and a donation of concrete worth £4,000 from Mick George Ltd meant they passed a ground grading inspection earlier than planned.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “We have a longstanding relationship with the community in and around the Rushden area, due to our sites located nearby.

“Over the years, the residents have always shown us support, and for that we were keen to repay the faith.

“We have numerous links with grassroot sports clubs, and recognise that they’re functioning on limited budgets.

“The football team in Rushden has a lot of heritage, and has formally been a big part of the town, so it’s good to see it return.”

One of the substantial charges was for the concrete base permitted to relocate the Peter De Banke Terrace from the Diamonds’ old Dog and Duck base.

Mick George Ltd made a donation to supply complimentary materials and services to a value of £4,000 to help with this.

John Gregory, AFC Rushden & Diamonds commercial director, said: “The transformation of Hayden Road over the past three months has been truly amazing.

“We are indebted to the tremendous work of a dedicated band of volunteers.

“However, we could not have completed the move without the support of our sponsors and in particular, Mick George Ltd.

“As a Community Benefit Society the club appreciates their recent contribution to help return the football club to its new home in Rushden.”

In recognition of the company’s support, the club has named the new seated stand at the Peter de Banke end of the ground as ‘The Mick George Stand’ for the 2017/18 season.