Firm builds a better future for education

A family-owned county business, with links to the education sector, is backing the Northamptonshire Education Awards 2017, which take place on June 28 at Wicksteed Park.

Qube Structures Ltd has deep-rooted ties to Northampton, and a well-established track record in providing high quality teaching accommodation all over the UK.

The Qube is sponsoring the Sports Achievement Award.

The firm specialises in off-site construction using “structural insulated panel” technology.

A spokesman for Qube Structures said: “This approach allows us great freedom in design, enabling us to offer truly bespoke individual schemes designed to our clients’ specific requirements.

“Projects can be one, two or even three storeys high and tailored to make the best use of an awkwardly-accessed or an irregularly-shaped site.

“Perfect for additional spaces including dance, drama, computer suites, science labs or nursery accommodation as well as for conventional classroom use, the Qube gives our clients the opportunity to have their accommodation arranged exactly as they would like to use it, and all provided on a complete turnkey basis.”

Qube says it takes care of foundations and all the preparatory work necessary to complete the project, as well as the building itself.

The spokesman added: “We will even look after any local authority approvals required for the scheme. Installation of buildings from The Qube has never been so fast. Off-site manufacture of the principal building components, using eco-friendly, sustainable materials, enables us to reduce programme times.

“We are able to operate safe, secure and quiet sites during term time as well as school shut-down periods, reducing disruption of the school’s day-to-day business to the bare minimum.

“As a Northamptonshire business with a number of successful projects completed in the area, and a history of supporting youth sports locally, we are proud to put our name to this award and wish the winners continued success in the future.”

For more about the Education Awards, visit northantseducationawards17.weebly.com