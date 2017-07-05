Firefighters called to blaze in Corby street

Firefighters were called to deal with a fire which spread to a house in Corby.

Two crews went out to the blaze in Minden Close in the town yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

(Picture credit: Simon Munday)

A spokesman for the fire service said: “The fire service was called just before 4pm yesterday afternoon.

“It was classed as a fire in the open.

“The fire service believe it started under the archway and spread into the house and roof above.”

The spokesman added that it is not believed there were any injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.