Fire crews fight blaze at Corby shopping parade

Firefighters battled to put out a fire at a popular Corby chippy.

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue tried to stop the fire at Pytchley Court from spreading to neighbouring shops.

It started in a deep fat fryer in the Ocean Fish Bar – which is a former double winner of the Northants Telegraph Fish and Chip Shop of the Year competition.

Crews were called to the fire on the Lodge Park estate from across the north of the county at 7.21pm on Tuesday, December 20.

Roads around Pytchley Court were shut and people were warned to stay away from the scene.

Reports from the scene were that there were no injuries.

The chip shop is believed to have been run by Nick and Helen Georgiou for 37 years.