Finedon woman who beat rare cancer wins medals on world stage

A Finedon woman who fought off a rare form of cancer picked up two medals at the World Transplant Games.

Table tennis player Charlotte Binley, 24, was forced to drop out of university after her illness which also left her unable to train or compete.

But after receiving a bone marrow transplant she got back into the sport - and has now achieved national and global success.

She won two bronze medals at the World Transplant Games in Malaga, an event solely for people who have received a transplant, before striking gold at the British Transplant Games.

She said: “Fighting cancer has been really tough and I didn’t even play table tennis for a long time as I was too ill.

“I was very lucky to receive a transplant and I slowly got back into the sport.

“But I wouldn’t have even been able to compete without it and it’s so important.

“It really has changed my life and let me do so much.

“The experience of being at an international event was an amazing one and to come back with medals is the icing on the cake.”

Charlotte won bronze in the 18-29 singles and women’s doubles with partner Zoe Buchanan on the world stage.

She then won gold in the 18-29 women’s event at the British championships in Scotland.