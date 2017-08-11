Finedon vicar swaps sermons for sequins as he signs up for Strictly Come Dancing

The Reverend Richard Coles is the fifth celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The vicar of Finedon, who is also a BBC radio broadcaster, television presenter and half of 80s pop duo The Communards, was revealed on The Chris Evans Show on BBC Radio 2 this morning (Friday).

The Rev Coles, who was born in Northamptonshire and is the vicar of St Mary’s Church in Finedon where he lives with his partner David, will be hitting the dancefloor alongside the other already confirmed celebrities - actress Gemma Atkinson, This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford, EastEnders star Davood Ghadami and The Saturdays singer Mollie King.

The Rev Coles had three UK Top 10 hits in the 1980s.

He now co-presents BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live show and is a regular guest on television shows such as Have I Got News For You and QI.

In the summer of 2016, he took part in the BBC’s Celebrity Masterchef and recently co-presented The Big Painting Challenge on BBC One.

In April, the Rev Coles added to his CV by accepting the Chancellorship of the University of Northampton.