Finedon man jailed for almost four years for drugs offences

A man from Finedon has been jailed after a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine was found at his home.

Luke Ivins, 23, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and crack cocaine at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

He was arrested at his home in Cromer Court in June by officers from Operation Worcester, a force drive to tackle gang-related crime.

Det Sgt Keith Morson, from Operation Worcester, said: “At yesterday’s hearing Judge Fowler described drugs as ‘an evil that runs through all of society’ and we are committed to tackling those people who are dealing in our communities.

“Cocaine and crack cocaine were found at Ivin’s home when we executed a warrant in June and he pleaded guilty to the offences put before him at the earliest opportunity.”

Ivins was jailed for three years and nine months.