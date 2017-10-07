Finedon beauticians pamper Grenfell Tower survivors

Beauticians from a salon in Finedon gave up their time to give Grenfell Tower survivors a makeover to remember.

Staff from Kings and Queens Hairdressing in Burton Road joined other hairdressers to pamper more than 40 people who survived June’s high-rise blaze.

Salon owner David Downer was joined by manager Lily Adkins and apprentice Amber Brett, who went to Portobello Road in London to offer their services.

Mr Downer said: “We got in touch with Love for Grenfell and said we were interested in doing something but they had been inundated with essentials like clothes.

“We did a pamper day for them and cut their hair – we had a great day and they did too.

“We heard their stories and it was heartbreaking.

“We wanted to give something back and they were really grateful, a lot of them were crying with happiness.”

The trio, along with four of Mr Downer’s hairdressing friends, went to London on Monday (October 2) for the pamper day.

As part of their trip they visited Grenfell Tower in North Kensington itself, after the fire which killed an estimated 80 people.

Mr Downer added: “We went to Grenfell and it was unreal.

“You see it on the news and it’s a story but you see it in real life and it’s so shocking.”

The voluntary effort has come off the back of what has proved to be a successful year for Kings and Queens Haidressing.

In January they were awarded five stars by the official Good Salon Guide, one of just two salons in Northamptonshire to receive such an accolade.

Then in June they won ‘Best Salon of the Year’ at the British Hair and Beauty Awards.

Mr Downer said: “We were overjoyed that we were successful in being one of the winners as there are many categories.

“We intend to win a lot more over the next 12 months.”