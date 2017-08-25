Fine for noisy neighbour from Wellingborough

A noisy neighbour in Wellingborough has been ordered to pay a total of £1,220 in fines, costs and victim surcharges after being found guilty of breaching a noise abatement notice.

Melanie Darby of Gannet Lane, Wellingborough, was served with a notice in January 2016 following complaints about loud music from a neighbour.

The notice required her to ensure she did not cause further noise nuisance.

Officers from Wellingborough Council’s environmental health team then witnessed excessive amplified music which breached the noise abatement notice on a number of occasions between April and July 2017.

Darby was summoned to court on August 22 this year where she was found guilty of breaching the notice.

The notice remains in place and further action could be considered if it is breached again.

Cllr Graham Lawman, chairman of the council’s services committee, said: “Miss Darby failed to comply with the notice served on her and caused significant stress to her neighbours by continuing to play loud music.

“We always provide informal advice in the first instance and prosecution is a last resort.

“Residents are entitled to enjoy their homes in peace so the council will act to protect that right where necessary to ensure the borough remains a safe and healthy place to live.”