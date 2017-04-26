Finding best people for the role

An education recruitment specialist is backing this year’s Education Awards, which take place at Wicksteed Park on June 28.

The Education Awards 2017 are run in conjunction with our sister titles, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and Daventry Express.

Mana Education is sponsoring the Inspirational Pupil Award. A spokesman said: “The staff at Mana know only too well about success having recently been awarded REC Audited Education status, demonstrating the company’s commitment to excellence.

“The REC - Recruitment and Employment Confederation - is the professional body for the recruitment industry and the scheme quality assures agencies that supply teaching and non-teaching staff to schools, academies and education providers.

“Although the REC has thousands of member companies just 66 have currently attained the Audited Education status.

“The audit requires agencies to demonstrate they operate best practice in areas such as customer service, staff development, diversity and client management.”

REC chief executive Kevin Green said: “Congratulations to Mana Education for achieving REC Audited status. In doing so they join an elite group of recruitment agencies that have achieved this high standard.

“This accreditation recognises that we have rigorously audited Mana Education and found it is performing to the highest standards.”

Alastair Nottingham, Mana Education managing director, said: “Building a trusted business has always been our vision and we are incredibly proud to be awarded REC Audited Education status.

“It will help us continue to attract top-level compliant candidates so parents and headteachers can be assured of the highest attention to protecting and keeping children safe.”

Established in 2009, Mana Education specialises in the placement of permanent and supply teachers into schools throughout Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Visit northantseducationawards17.weebly.com to submit your nominations before June 2. The event is run in conjunction with Northamptonshire County Council’s Youth Ambition Awards.