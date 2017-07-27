Find out which ‘local hero’ will be opening new M&S store at Rushden Lakes

A young carer has been chosen to open the new M&S store at Rushden Lakes.

The iconic British brand teamed up with the Northamptonshire Telegraph to find a local hero to be the guest of honour for the opening of the new store at 10am tomorrow (Friday).

Dozens of entries were received, but it was the nomination for Natasha Krywald which stood out.

Natasha will be cutting the ribbon as well as having a tour of the store, lunch at the M&S Café and receiving a £200 M&S gift card.

Sam Perkins’ nomination for Natasha said: “She is a young girl called Natasha Krywald and at only 17-years-old has done so many incredible things within the community.

“She sadly lost her father to terminal cancer aged only three, and her mum became disabled at eight, making her a young carer from a very young age.

“Despite this she battled through and has come out an inspirational young lady.”

Sam said Natasha was named Young Carer of the Year in 2013, she ran a support group for more than a year which led to her being named Shining Star of the Year 2016 at the carers awards, and she has written a book for young carers.

She is now working on a second book, she participates in voluntary events with young carers, she is doing a sponsored skydive this week to help a local girl with leukaemia and is also trying to help the homeless in Rushden.

Sam described Natasha as ‘a very inspirational young lady and an asset to the community.’

Natasha has been left speechless by the nomination, but said: “I am on top of the world at the moment and I am so excited to open the store.

“Rushden Lakes is going to be a fantastic place for all of us, especially with me being a young carer so struggling to go far away from our town to shop.

“It is something Rushden has needed for a long time.”

The teenager has been humbled by her nomination, and said: “I am over the moon to have been chosen, especially knowing there are so many deserving people in our community who could have been given this opportunity.

“There are hundreds who deserve recognition, from the people who volunteer at the night sanctuary, to the people who spend hours a week helping in the charity shops, to those who volunteer to pick up litter in our town, to those who foster children or sit with the elderly in care homes during their spare time.

“The list of incredible people in our community is endless and I think everyone needs to say a huge thank you to the unseen team that keep everything going behind the scenes.

“The fact I am so young, yet have been chosen for such a big honour, is also so heartwarming.

“It shows that not every teenager in our town is careless, and that no matter how young you are, you can still make a big impact if you dedicate yourself enough.”

