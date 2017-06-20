Finalists for Kettering shopping centre’s model competition revealed

The finalists in the Newlands Shopping Centre’s Modelsearch competition 2017 have been announced.

The event was launched on May 6 at the first of two scouting days, with the second event on May 20.

Kristen Crampton

More than 200 people entered the competition and 68 were invited to the Kettering shopping centre on June 6 to attend castings with a panel of judges made up of Modelsearch, fashion retailers and centre management.

The winners, chosen in age categories of four to six, seven to 10, 11 to 15 and 16 years and over, were:

- Kristen Crampton, four

- Ronnie Rice, five

Jenson Harmon

- Greer Clements, nine

- Jenson Harmon, eight

- Leanna Collett, 12

- Oliver Turner, 13

Greer Clements

- Cassie Dewhurst, 31

- Hannah Tups, 18

- Robbie Gibson, 23

Neil Griffin, manager of the Newlands Shopping Centre, said: “We would like thank everyone who came down to the centre to take part in our Modelsearch competition.

Hannah Tups

“At the castings, we were truly spoilt for choice but it was not just the great looks that impressed us, without exception, every model in every age category was charming, polite and had so many extra talents, skills and interests.

“It was a real privilege to meet so many delightful people and we are so sorry we could not choose everyone.”

The finalists will be returning to the centre to attend a professional photo shoot in the Autumn.

They will each receive a portfolio of photos and be featured in the advertising campaigns, website and Facebook for the centre.

One overall winner will be chosen after that fashion shoot to attend a London studio shoot in 2018 where they will be styled and photographed by top industry professionals.

Leanna Collett

Oliver Turner

Cassie Dewhurst