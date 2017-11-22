Final preparations being made as Corby’s Helping Hands group closes

Anyone who has been supported by Corby’s Helping Hands group is being asked to get in touch.

The Helping Hands advisory service recently closed its doors after seven years of helping people in the town.

Its volunteers provided advice and support for a range of issues, including housing problems, filling in forms, rent arrears, attending appointments with people, as well as preparation and representation at tribunals.

The free drop-in service was provided from the Volunteer Bureau in Elizabeth Street as an outreach group from the Candle of Light Christian Spiritual Church in Corby.

But Dennis Binks from the church told the Northants Telegraph last month that they have had to make the tough decision to call it a day due to a drop in the number of volunteers.

And as part of the process for closing the group down, Dennis says they have to let people know that any files they have on them will be destroyed.

For anyone who has contacted Helping Hands during the past seven years and the group started an investigation into the matter on their behalf, they will have a file.

Dennis said: “Every file we have got is being destroyed.

“We have written to everyone about it.”

He said they have written to about 148 people but wanted to make sure they have not missed anyone out.

If anyone has a question about any files which will be destroyed after the cut-off date of November 28, they can contact Dennis on 07914 270842.

Despite the closure of Helping Hands, Dennis said there are still places for people to go to get advice in the town, including Citizens Advice at the Cube in George Street and D.I.A.L at the Patrick Road Resource Centre in Patrick Road, Corby.