Fill up with fuel and food as Budgens at Shell launches in Wellingborough

Drivers will soon have more choice when stopping off for fuel at this Wellingborough forecourt.

Shell UK is expanding its partnership with Budgens and this will include a store in Wellingborough.

The new Budgens at Shell store will be located at the Shell site in Gold Street and opens on Friday (November 10).

It will offer a wide choice to customers, including fresh groceries and ready meals for customer convenience.

David Moss, Shell UK’s retail general manager, said: “We’re thrilled to launch a Budgens at Shell store in Wellingborough.

“The partnership with Budgens enables Shell Gold Street to sell fresh seasonal food and drinks and caters to the local needs in Wellingborough.

“Whether you need to purchase groceries for your dinner tonight or pick up a quick snack, Budgens at Shell will have options for everyone.”

Steven Fox, managing director at Booker Group - Retail, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Shell in convenience foods after a highly successful trial.

“The Budgens brand is famous for the quality and freshness of our offer, which we hope will drive more footfall to the Shell forecourts and mean more sales and happier customers.”

The launch in Wellingborough is part of Shell’s plan to open a further 20 Budgens at Shell locations before the end of the year.