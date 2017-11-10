Festive fundraiser to raise money for Corby hospice

A Christmas bazaar is being held to raise funds for Lakelands Hospice in Corby.

The festive fundraiser is taking place from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, November 26, at Corby’s Grampian Club.

It will include a tombola, cakes and refreshments, crafts, Santa’s grotto and Christmas gifts.

Entry is 50p and free for children.

All proceeds will go to the hospice in Butland Road which provides care for adults in Corby and the surrounding area affected by life-limiting illnesses such as cancer and advanced heart failure.

The day therapy service is open five days a week and supports 75 patients each week, totalling more than 3,700 attendances each year.

It also provides its Hospice At Home service, offering end-of-life care to people in their own home.

It costs £525,000 for Lakelands to provide these services, but as the hospice receives no Government funding, it relies totally on charitable donations, fundraisers and legacies.

For more information or to book a stall contact Marina at the hospice on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.co.uk.