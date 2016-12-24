Festive competitions help promote Higham Ferrers in run-up to Christmas

The winners of two Christmas-themed competitions designed to promote Higham Ferrrers and all it has to offer have been announced.

Last weekend’s Christmas market saw Colemans revealed as the best dressed shop window in the people’s choice award.

The winners choosing their favourite gargoyles

Mary Jane representing Colemans was presented with the winner’s trophy and a framed certificate by Higham Ferrers mayor Cllr Pam Whiting in a presentation at the farmers’ market in the Market Square on December 17.

Cllr Whiting also presented certificates and prizes to brothers Daniel Gwynne, nine, and Jamie Gwynne, seven, who were joint winners of the gargoyle trail.

They correctly identified 18 of the 21 gargoyles which had taken up residence in festive shop window displays around the town.

As well as receiving certificates, the brothers were allowed to choose their favourite pottery gargoyle to take home and keep.

Cllr Whiting presenting the award for Colemans

Both Christmas competitions were launched on November 19 alongside the annual Higham Ferrers Christmas Sparkle event.

They were aimed at promoting the town and offer opportunities for local businesses, residents and visitors to participate in shared projects.

The people’s choice award was introduced this year to inspire businesses to encourage their own customers to take part and vote for their favourite festive display.

It attracted 186 votes in total, with Colemans receiving 40 votes followed by Little Steps Nursery which came second with 32 votes and Cranberry Cottage coming third with 28 votes.

Colemans' winning shop window display

The gargoyle trail was introduced as a fun way for children and their families to explore the town’s businesses and the variety of offers available.

Families were encouraged to find the gargoyles hidden around and discover their names among the festive window displays throughout the town.

The gargoyles were hand crafted by Raunds artist Tamsin Edwards and were loaned to the town council throughout the competition period.

Town manager for Rushden and Higham Ferrers Julie Thorneycroft said she was really pleased with how successful the competitions had been.

Both competitions have been supported by the following businesses in Higham Ferrers:

- Coffee Barne

- Savour the Flavour

- Little Steps Nursery

- Mark Bird Flooring

- John Lee Motorcycles

- Momma V

- Sidey Design Architecture

- Stevenson Property Management

- Wilson Browne Solicitors

- Rebels Hairdressers

- Mercy in Action

- B.E White

- Bobby & Son Butchers

- BMW Windows

- Cranberry Cottage

- Buttons Barnets

- Colemans

- Higham News

- The Ashgrove Clinic

- Higham Ferrers Library

- Alfa Playschool

- Higham Ferrers Junior School