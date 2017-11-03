Festive cheer for families at Podington garden centre

From mid-November and throughout December, Podington, a Wyevale Garden Centre, will transform into a winter wonderland with six weekends of free festive fun and Christmas cheer for the whole family.
From Ice Fairy stilt walking and face painting to Christmas card crafts and carolling the elves at Podington, a Wyevale Garden Centre will be busy this year to make sure every visit to their centre is as full of excitement and festive fun as the last.
Whether it’s the family tradition of choosing the perfect tree, meeting Santa or enjoying a festive lunch together with friends, Wyevale Garden Centres is on-hand to make the Christmas season full of wonder and joy, ensuring that every one of their centres becomes a destination for families to celebrate the joy of the festive season.
Visitors to the centre can also stop by to see Santa in his grotto from November 18 all the way up to Christmas Eve.
Santa’s little visitors will also have the chance to plant and grow a real magical mini Christmas tree to decorate and take home.
Don’t miss their Grotto Opening Day Event, Saturday, November 18, with real reindeer from 10am to 4pm.
The cost is £10 for a Child ticket, Free for Supervising Adults. For exact opening days and times and to book online visit: www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/cms/events/santas-grottos.
From November 18 until Christmas Eve families can enjoy a delicious Festive Lunch or Breakfast or Tea with Santa where they can decorate a festive biscuit and choose their very own present to take home!
Pop in to enjoy a selection of festive seasonal hot and cold sandwiches. If you fancy something sweet, then treat yourself to a slice of one of Wyevale Garden Centres new special edition Christmas cakes.
Breakfast with Santa from £4.50, sessions begin at 9:30am. Tea with Santa from £4.50, sessions begin at 4:30pm. Festive Lunch, from £6, is available midday to 3pm
Book online for breakfast or tea or for lunch.
With surprise and delight at every turn the full schedule of free festive activities is as follows:
18th November
Kids Craft Activities - 10am - 4pm
Table Decoration Tips - 11:30am
Cynthia Spencer Choir - 12:30 - 2:30pm
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
19th November
Kids Craft Activities - 10am - 4pm
Winter Flower Tips - 10:30am
How to Make a Wreath - 10:30am
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
25th November
Kids Craft Activities - 10am - 4pm
Kester the Jester - 11:30am - 1:30pm
Cynthia Spencer Choir - 12:30 - 2:30pm
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
26th November
Urban Safari, Birds of Prey - 10am - 1pm
Festive Hamper Tips - 12:30pm
Gardeners Q&A - 1:30-4pm
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
2nd December
Victorian Christmas Fayre - 10am - 4pm
GUS Brass Band - 11am - 3pm
Circus Workshop - 12 - 2pm
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
3rd December
Victorian Christmas Fayre - 10am - 4pm
Kester the Jester - 12:30 - 2:30pm
Rushden Salvation Army Band - 1 - 3pm
Kids Craft Activities - 10am - 4pm
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
9th December
Kester the Jester - 12:30 - 2:30pm
How to Make a Wreath - 1pm
Urban Safari Birds of Prey - 1:30 - 3:30pm
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
10th December
House of Venom Snake Visit - 10am - 4pm
GUS Brass Band - 11am - 3pm
Ruby’s Ballet School - 2 - 3pm
Winter Flowers Demo - 10:30am
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
16th December
Circus Workshop - 12 - 2pm
Urban Safari, Wild Animals - 1 - 4pm
The Melody Choir - 1:30 - 3:30pm
Table Decorations Demo - 11:30am
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
17th December
GUS Brass Band - 11am - 3pm
Kester the Jester - 12:30 - 2:30pm
Winter Flower Tips - 3pm
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
23rd December
Circus Workshop - 12 - 2pm
Urban Safari, Birds of Prey - 12 - 3pm
Winter Hanging Basket Tips - 1pm
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
24th December
Kids Craft Activities - 10am - 3pm
Urban Safari, Wild Animals - 12 - 3pm
Kester the Jester - 12:30 - 2:30pm
Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.