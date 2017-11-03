Festive cheer for families at Podington garden centre

From mid-November and throughout December, Podington, a Wyevale Garden Centre, will transform into a winter wonderland with six weekends of free festive fun and Christmas cheer for the whole family.

From Ice Fairy stilt walking and face painting to Christmas card crafts and carolling the elves at Podington, a Wyevale Garden Centre will be busy this year to make sure every visit to their centre is as full of excitement and festive fun as the last.

Father Christmas and Lucie at Breakfast and Tea with Father Christmas event. By Christmas Eve, Wyevale Garden Centres, the UK�"s largest garden centre retailer, will have served over 40,000 people at their Breakfast and Tea with Father Christmas events.

Whether it’s the family tradition of choosing the perfect tree, meeting Santa or enjoying a festive lunch together with friends, Wyevale Garden Centres is on-hand to make the Christmas season full of wonder and joy, ensuring that every one of their centres becomes a destination for families to celebrate the joy of the festive season.

Visitors to the centre can also stop by to see Santa in his grotto from November 18 all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Santa’s little visitors will also have the chance to plant and grow a real magical mini Christmas tree to decorate and take home.

Don’t miss their Grotto Opening Day Event, Saturday, November 18, with real reindeer from 10am to 4pm.

The cost is £10 for a Child ticket, Free for Supervising Adults. For exact opening days and times and to book online visit: www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/cms/events/santas-grottos.

From November 18 until Christmas Eve families can enjoy a delicious Festive Lunch or Breakfast or Tea with Santa where they can decorate a festive biscuit and choose their very own present to take home!

Pop in to enjoy a selection of festive seasonal hot and cold sandwiches. If you fancy something sweet, then treat yourself to a slice of one of Wyevale Garden Centres new special edition Christmas cakes.

Breakfast with Santa from £4.50, sessions begin at 9:30am. Tea with Santa from £4.50, sessions begin at 4:30pm. Festive Lunch, from £6, is available midday to 3pm

Book online for breakfast or tea or for lunch.

With surprise and delight at every turn the full schedule of free festive activities is as follows:

18th November

Kids Craft Activities - 10am - 4pm

Table Decoration Tips - 11:30am

Cynthia Spencer Choir - 12:30 - 2:30pm

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

19th November

Kids Craft Activities - 10am - 4pm

Winter Flower Tips - 10:30am

How to Make a Wreath - 10:30am

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

25th November

Kids Craft Activities - 10am - 4pm

Kester the Jester - 11:30am - 1:30pm

Cynthia Spencer Choir - 12:30 - 2:30pm

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

26th November

Urban Safari, Birds of Prey - 10am - 1pm

Festive Hamper Tips - 12:30pm

Gardeners Q&A - 1:30-4pm

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

2nd December

Victorian Christmas Fayre - 10am - 4pm

GUS Brass Band - 11am - 3pm

Circus Workshop - 12 - 2pm

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

3rd December

Victorian Christmas Fayre - 10am - 4pm

Kester the Jester - 12:30 - 2:30pm

Rushden Salvation Army Band - 1 - 3pm

Kids Craft Activities - 10am - 4pm

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

9th December

Kester the Jester - 12:30 - 2:30pm

How to Make a Wreath - 1pm

Urban Safari Birds of Prey - 1:30 - 3:30pm

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

10th December

House of Venom Snake Visit - 10am - 4pm

GUS Brass Band - 11am - 3pm

Ruby’s Ballet School - 2 - 3pm

Winter Flowers Demo - 10:30am

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

16th December

Circus Workshop - 12 - 2pm

Urban Safari, Wild Animals - 1 - 4pm

The Melody Choir - 1:30 - 3:30pm

Table Decorations Demo - 11:30am

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

17th December

GUS Brass Band - 11am - 3pm

Kester the Jester - 12:30 - 2:30pm

Winter Flower Tips - 3pm

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

23rd December

Circus Workshop - 12 - 2pm

Urban Safari, Birds of Prey - 12 - 3pm

Winter Hanging Basket Tips - 1pm

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm

24th December

Kids Craft Activities - 10am - 3pm

Urban Safari, Wild Animals - 12 - 3pm

Kester the Jester - 12:30 - 2:30pm

Food Tastings - 10am - 4pm