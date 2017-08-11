Festival to celebrate everything that Wellingborough has to offer

A giant robot, vintage car exhibition and a flower arranging competition are just some of the events people can expect at the town’s first WelliFest.

WelliFest is an art, music and culture event which will run from Friday, September 1, until Sunday, September 3 and has been created to celebrate all Wellingborough has to offer.

John Cable

Community groups, shop owners, charities, business people and theatre groups have been urged to come together and participate using creative and unique ideas to bring more people to the town centre.

John Cable, executive director of Wellingborough Business Improvement District, which is organising the event, said: “Community spirit has always been firmly established in our glorious town and it’s important we maintain it by holding events, such as WelliFest.

“We’re always looking at ways to entertain locals and encourage people to visit Wellingborough.

“The weekend schedule is already jam-packed full of family fun, entertaining activities and amazing sights.

“It’s not too late to sign up to take part and we’re here to help with creative ideas should anyone wish to get involved.

“This is a great chance to not just promote our town, but also our local businesses, communities and charities.

“Nothing is too big, too small, too sane or too zany for WelliFest, so let’s pull together and make this event the best it can be.”

Other confirmed activities include a giant jigsaw puzzle for visitors to take part in, several competitions, face-painting, a picnic in the park and live music in some of the pubs.

The Wellingborough BID is paid for by local businesses through its Discover Wellingborough campaign to attract more people to the town centre.