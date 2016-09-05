Festival near Kettering an environmental success

Organisers of Greenbelt at Boughton House say it might be the UK’s most environmentally-friendly after festival-goers left almost no rubbish on the site.

After four days of music, performance and talks, 6,500 campers made their way home, but not before returning the beautiful grounds of the stately home to their original glory.

In stark contrast to many festival sites, after the 43rd annual Greenbelt the bustling campsite disappeared without a trace – and helped local projects along the way.

Festival event director Mary Corfield said: “Each one of our brilliant campers takes responsibility for living out our ethos of care for people and our environment.

“Greenbelt had Kettering Foodbank ready to take excess food, and festival volunteers coordinated with Help Refugees charity to collect any unwanted tents and bedding.

“Greenbelt is blessed with a beautiful site and we like to leave it that way.

“From installing low-voltage bulbs in the festoons that illuminate the site, to creating a relaxing ‘Green Room’ for our diverse artists completely from upcycled items, and making sure bamboo coffee cups and stainless steel water bottles were available in our on-site shop, Greenbelt carefully thinks about all our activity and new ways to minimise our environmental impact.

“Even the beer tent had 25,000 reusable cups – we even make sure our fun is good for the planet.”

The festival welcomed comedian Josie Long, speaker Terry Waite, poet Lemn Sissay, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and more than 60 musical acts including Hope and Social and the Hot 8 Brass Band.

It brings together more than 8,000 festival-goers and hundreds of artists for an annual bank holiday weekend of arts, performance, and faith and justice conversations.

Rachael Gladstone-Brown, estate manager at Boughton Estate, said: “As ever, Greenbelt Festival-goers were careful to leave our beautiful estate as they found it.

“We always look forward to welcoming them, and even extend our tour offerings at the main House during our August opening season, allowing everyone to enjoy the very best of Boughton. They can come back any time!”