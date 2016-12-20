Fences put up at Wellingborough’s market after concerns about wind and security

Metal fences have been put up between Wellingborough’s market and the adjacent taxi rank after concerns from traders – but have been branded an eyesore by a heritage group.

The fences were erected after market traders voiced fears about exposure to wind, security and parking policies.

A Wellingborough Council spokesman said it was still ‘a work in progress’.

The spokesman said: “The fence was erected on the recommendation of the Market Working Group, which includes market trader representatives, in response to concerns raised when enforcing the parking policy prohibiting traders from parking on the market during the day.

“These concerns were regarding exposure to the elements (particularly wind) and security affecting stalls 90-99.

“The fence is still a work in progress.”

Wellingborough’s Civic Society says the fences are an ‘eyesore’ and should be taken down.

Chairman Shena Krupin said: “The structure is an ugly eyesore within our town conservation area situated right next to the beautiful building of the parish church.

“We wonder if this fence, windbreak or whatever it is supposed to be, has indeed been requested by market traders.

“Traders themselves seem less than happy with it as gaps funnel wind directly on to their stalls.

“The society has conveyed their disgust to the council about the structure and sincerely hopes it will disappear as quickly as it appeared.

“If other residents have the same sentiment, please contact the council.”