Fashion, fun and freebies on offer at Rushden Lakes Weekender

There will be fashion, freebies and fun on offer to say thank you to everyone who has supported Rushden Lakes since it opened.

The new shopping and leisure destination is celebrating the arrival of autumn by hosting a free Weekender and Silent Cinema on the Lake event this weekend.

The boardwalk area at Rushden Lakes

To celebrate House of Fraser, Next, Two Seasons, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, River Island and Wildwood all recently opening their doors at Rushden Lakes, Saturday and Sunday will see fashion styling pop-ups, beauty advisors, a tote bag personalisation station and freebies galore from 11am to 4pm each day.

Alongside the Rushden Lakes Weekender, visitors will also be able to enjoy outdoor big screen fun watching cult classics and family favourites with a stunning backdrop.

The free silent cinema will be running from this evening (Thursday).

Rushden Lakes centre manager Paul Rich said: “We’re looking forward to a bumper few days of free fun.

The first shops opened at Rushden Lakes in July

“Our first phase of store openings is now complete and we wanted to do something to celebrate.

“We have a unique combination of fashion, leisure and nature and we’re combining that to put on weekend not to be missed.

“The response from people in the region to Rushden Lakes has been brilliant and this is our way of saying thank you and showcasing the very best of what we have to offer.

“We’ll have fashion pop-ups and free beauty advice along our boulevard – a pedestrianised walkway which links the lake to the shopping terrace across the car park - for those looking for inspiration as we head into a new season.

Next is one of the stores which has already opened

“For families, we’ll have roaming street artists, face painting, free ice creams and balloons for little ones, while movie lovers are well catered for with a range of films being shown at our Silent Cinema on the Lake.

“There’s even free popcorn for anyone watching the daytime screenings of some absolute classics.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone this weekend.”

Anyone wishing to attend a Silent Cinema on the Lake screening – held on the boardwalk area beside the lake – is advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the screening starts to take a seat and put on their headset.

Further information can be found by going to http://www.rushdenlakes.com/2017/09/21/rushden-lakes- weekender-silent- cinema-lake/.

The Rushden Lakes Weekender will be taking place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday (September 30) and Sunday (October 1) with a whole host of free activity taking place.

The free Silent Cinema on the Lake will be running from Thursday evening until Sunday afternoon, with films including Beauty & The Beast (2017), The Goonies and Moana, all free to watch.