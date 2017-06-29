Family want to be joined by friends and supporters for funeral of Corby’s ‘Cat in a Hat’

The family of a woman who died aged just 38 from a brain tumour would love to have as many of her friends as possible at her funeral.

Cat Anderson was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2014 and lost her brave fight on June 14.

Rab Anderson with daughter Cat

Dad Rab Anderson said her funeral service will be held at midday on Tuesday (July 4) at the Church of Christ in Beanfield Avenue in Corby, which is where Cat attended Sunday School as a girl.

She will be buried at Shire Lodge Cemetery following the service and then family and friends will go to Rockingham Forest Hotel for refreshments afterwards.

Rab said all are welcome and he hopes as many friends and supporters of Cat, who was known as ‘Cat in a Hat’ due to all the different hats she had, will join them for the service.

He said: “We are all heartbroken at the loss of our brave girl.

Cat in a pair of bunny ears

“We are coping though thanks to all the flowers, cards and messages we have received, particularly the ones that tell how Cat inspired and helped others to get through tough times with her positive attitude.

“Cat knew her life was limited and she knew also that the average life expectancy of someone with her condition was five years.

“She made the conscious decision to get the most from every day that was possible.

“She made it easy for us as a family to cope with her illness.” But he added: “She is sorely missed.”

Cat Anderson

Cat lived in Uppingham, having been born in Glasgow and raised in Corby where she attended Kingswood junior and senior schools.

She started hairdressing at a Corby salon in Occupation Road called Harry Coutts and latterly worked for Motor Parts Direct as a delivery driver.

Her parents Margo and Rab, who now live in Kettering, said last week that they will remember Cat, the eldest of their three daughters, as ‘always laughing and joking, upbeat and incredibly positive’ despite knowing the chances of her surviving brain cancer were stacked against her.

