Family fundraiser to be held for Corby boy needing life-changing operation

A family fun day will take place next month to help raise money for a Corby boy who needs a life-changing operation.

Cain Tromans, 11, needs the operation to enable him to live a pain-free life and walk for the first time unaided.

Cain was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy at the age of eight months and does not talk, but uses sign language to communicate.

The funday is being held at Corby Rugby Club, starting at midday on Saturday, July 22.

There will be food stalls, face painters, inflatables, quad bikes, football games, an all you can eat hot dog competition, a reptile show, pro wrestling, a fun fair and much more.

Alisha Tromans, Cain’s mum, said: “Cain suffers a life of pain due to the severe spasticity of the lower limbs.

“It is awful to watch my little boy suffer daily.

“The operation that Cain needs is called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR).

“Providing Cain with SDR means he will have a better quality of life as a disabled person.

“He will have a chance at achieving the dreams he has for his own future and more importantly, he will live more comfortably with spasticity.”

The fun day is being organised by Cain’s family and James Hunter (from the Jimmy’s Trust) following last year’s event, which raised £1,200 of the £45,000 needed.

Cain is a loving, polite, caring and a very sociable little boy.

He wants to drive fast cars and a fire engine, play football with the big boys, but ultimately, he wants to live pain-free and be able to walk like most people can.

On July 8 Cain will be leading the Corby Carnival in a police car – he is very excited and grateful to Northants Police for giving him the opportunity to do so.

More information about Cain and his journey so far can be found at www.gofundme.com/sdrforcain or on his Facebook page @FundsForCain.